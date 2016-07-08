Alanis Morissette had her second child, Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, on Thursday, June 23, her PR rep told People.
The singer posted a photo to Instagram on Friday announcing her daughter's birth.
Morissette has brought her fans along on her journey of expanding her family, documenting her pregnancy on Instagram with an underwater photo.
She's also been posting photos of pregnancy and parenting books, so it looks like little Onyx has entered a very welcoming home.
Morissette and her husband rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway already have a five-year-old boy named Ever Imre. She told People in 2012 that she was practicing attachment parenting and breastfeeding her son for as long as he wanted. Her underwater pregnancy photo included a quote from him: "You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world 'cause they make persons."
We may know her best for her music, but Morissette has also clearly thrown herself into her role as a mother. We're sure Onyx will get as much love and attention as her big brother already has.
