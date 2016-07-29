Inside An Olympic Sport That Is Way Harder Than It Looks

If you could tell people who don’t know anything about this sport what you do as a female equestrian, what would you say?

"I compete in equestrian show jumping. And that involves jumping obstacles that are 5, 6 feet in height. Some have fences, which can be up to 6 or 7 feet wide, and the fences come down very easily. It’s very technical. Each course is unique and different; we never know what’s going to be presented to us. So, it’s difficult to prepare for everything, and you and your horse have to have enough experience to be prepared for anything.



"I think when people see it, especially live, they appreciate the harmony of the horse and the rider and how they work together. It’s hard to see [the] difficulty, especially when you only see people do it well. It looks easier, maybe like the horse is doing most of it. In the Olympic Games, it’s hard because you see the best of the best, but in other competitions, you may be able to see the difficulty of it when you see a rider that’s not at the same level."



You’ve participated multiple times in the Olympics, and you’ve been an Olympic medalist three times. How do you prepare for this event?

"It’s always an honor to represent the U.S., especially at the Olympic Games. It’s challenging and exciting to be part of something like this. We have kind of been planning — and hoping — to make the team since the last Olympic Games. So, we’ve tried to develop more than one horse, and I had the possibility of three horses at the beginning of the year, and now, as the year has gone on, one horse has stood out.



"Two years ago, we had the World Equestrian Games, our world championship, happening every four years, and he was the best horse in the world at the time, at those games. So, last year, we gave him quite a light schedule, just a few big competitions. And [tried] to keep him as happy and healthy as he can [be]. This year, I was lucky enough to be named to the shortlist in December. So I could really schedule my horse to start peaking now or close to the games."