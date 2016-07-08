Aliens, you guys. Zayn Malik left One Direction because of aliens. Or, at least, that's what he wants us to think. It's certainly one way to squelch rumors about bad blood between himself and his bandmates.
"An alien spoke to me in a dream," the former One Direction star recently said in an interview with Glamour.
This PR move shall forthwith be referred to as the Martian Defense®. Frankly, we think it's sort of brilliant. There's not really anywhere to go from here that's not going to sound completely ridiculous, because this is either a big joke or he really is taking career advice from extraterrestrials.
Either way, it's a tough corner for a reporter to work her way out of. We're calling it: The "Pillowtalk" singer officially won this round.
