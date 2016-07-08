Today my heart is hurting. My dad took his own life due to his struggles with depression. I am deeply saddened and will miss him dearly as he was my inspiration and biggest cheerleader. I am sharing this news with my all my fans as I want to educate everyone on the pain that depression can cause. My mission now is to educate others on how to get help. If you know someone who is struggling, please tell them to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. ‎Also, I ask that you respect my family’s privacy during this time so we may heal from the devastating news. Thank you for all the love and support.

A photo posted by Taylor Spreitler (@taylorspreitler) on Jul 7, 2016 at 11:22am PDT