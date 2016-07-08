Caitlyn Jenner Is Officially A Grandma Again

There's a new member to the growing family tree branching off of Caitlyn Jenner. One of Caitlyn's non-Kardashian children had a baby this week, making Jenner a grandparent yet again.
Burt Jenner, 37, announced the arrival of his son on Instagram July 7, with a picture of his longtime girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo, holding the baby boy.
"She did it!" he proudly captioned the photo.
Burt Jenner, 37, announced the arrival of his son on Instagram July 7, with a picture of his longtime girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo, holding the baby boy.
"She did it!" he proudly captioned the photo.
Burt is the eldest child from Caitlyn's first marriage, to Chrystie Crownover. He is a car racer, and has been supportive of Caitlyn's personal life journey. He recently shared another photograph of Caitlyn and their extended family at his grandmother's 90th birthday celebration.
Advertisement
Caitlyn has also visited Burt at work and put some of the cars to the test. In the below photo, Burt wrote "#MyDadLooksBeautiful."
It seems the littlest Jenner is entering into one big, supportive family.
Advertisement