Caitlyn Jenner Is Officially A Grandma Again

Morgan Baila
There's a new member to the growing family tree branching off of Caitlyn Jenner. One of Caitlyn's non-Kardashian children had a baby this week, making Jenner a grandparent yet again.

Burt Jenner, 37, announced the arrival of his son on Instagram July 7, with a picture of his longtime girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo, holding the baby boy.

"She did it!" he proudly captioned the photo.

She did it!

A photo posted by Burt Jenner (@bjenner) on


Burt is the eldest child from Caitlyn's first marriage, to Chrystie Crownover. He is a car racer, and has been supportive of Caitlyn's personal life journey. He recently shared another photograph of Caitlyn and their extended family at his grandmother's 90th birthday celebration.

Grandma's #90th birthday in #Idaho !

A photo posted by Burt Jenner (@bjenner) on


Caitlyn has also visited Burt at work and put some of the cars to the test. In the below photo, Burt wrote "#MyDadLooksBeautiful."

We had a blast today out in Las Vegas! Thanks for the fun @exoticsracing @exrseries #MyDadLooksBeautiful

A photo posted by Burt Jenner (@bjenner) on


It seems the littlest Jenner is entering into one big, supportive family.

written by Morgan Baila
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.

