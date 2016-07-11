Starbucks Has A New Iced Tea, Which Means More Rainbow Drinks

Starbucks, the coffee shop around the (well, pretty much every) corner is unveiling two new drinks today. First up, the Teavana Shaken Iced Berry Sangria Herbal Tea. Flavors of lemongrass, hibiscus, and apple are brewed together and mixed over ice with the addition of fresh berries and orange slices. We're guessing the new tea color and fruit additions will lead to a slew of new #rainbowdrinks for our Insta feeds. And although this iced Sangria drink is technically a non-alcoholic tea, who's to say that you can't spike it? Just wait until you leave your local Sbux, first.
Next up, there's also a brand-new addition to the coffee menu: the Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato.
Next up, there's also a brand-new addition to the coffee menu: the Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato.
This creamy drink marks the coffee company's first iced espresso drink that was created specifically with the its non-dairy coconut milk. It sounds pretty luxurious as-is, but the real magic happens with the toppings: "caramel sauce in our double-crosshatch pattern and a swirl of mocha sauce..." Now that's a drinkable dessert done right.
Advertisement