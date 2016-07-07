Here's What Ryan Reynolds Thinks About Dick Pics

It's probably safe to assume Ryan Reynolds isn't sending any nudies to his wife, Blake Lively. Yesterday, the dad — soon to be of two — tweeted about dick pics.
In short: Dick-pic senders are, well, dickheads.
This isn't the first time Reynolds has shared his strong opinion on pecker pics with the world. He also had some choice words back in August.
"I never understand. I've heard of people who are, like, sexting, and they'll send a picture of a penis," he told Conan O'Brien. "I can't think of anything more threatening to send a woman than a picture of a penis."
This isn't the first time Reynolds has shared his strong opinion on pecker pics with the world. He also had some choice words back in August.
"I never understand. I've heard of people who are, like, sexting, and they'll send a picture of a penis," he told Conan O'Brien. "I can't think of anything more threatening to send a woman than a picture of a penis."
If people are gross enough to send dick pics, at least have the courage to use a face-swapping app.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2016
Wow. Clearly, the man has some very strong opinions on the matter. Dare we ask how he feels about nude photos that aren't of male genitalia?
Advertisement