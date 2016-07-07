How To Properly Clean Your Beautyblender

Makeup fanatics are obsessed with Beautyblenders, which you likely know from reading R29. (We count ourselves as members of that club.) It's a staple in most experts' bags, and, even if you've never used one yourself, you can likely identify the small, pink sponge in a lineup. We've already told you how to use your Beautyblender to its maximum potential, but have you ever wondered how to properly clean it? Well, wonder no more, because YouTube vlogger NikkieTutorials has supplied us with some key pointers.
First, wet your Beautyblender. Next, rub the sponge onto your soap of choice (some sponges come with their own cleansers, but any bar will do). Using your thumbs, squeeze out the excess dirt and soap ever so gently. Rinse and repeat until all of the stains are gone. Dry with a towel and, voilà, you've got a clean little beauty egg. It might seem like a tedious task to some, but it's time we're willing to put in to avoid finding tiny critters or unwanted dirt setting up shop in our sponges.
