

So Marvel and Bendis, I salute you. You've peaked the interest of long ago comic-book readers like me who will now be reading the Civil War II series just to meet Riri. But in 2016, it's unacceptable that there aren't more brown writers lending their voices to your stories, especially when you have resources like Comic Con and Twitter at your fingertips. Characters that accurately reflect all of us will make for an audience that's made up of all sorts of readers. With Riri Williams, you have the power to give Black girls of all ages the belief that they can can change the world — whether as a college student, superhero, comic-book writer, or in any other station.