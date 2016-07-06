Net-A-Porter's Newest Collab Is Ultimate Vacation-Wardrobe Goals

For the past decade, Aussie label Zimmermann has been turning out gorgeous swimwear and floaty, intricately worked summery dresses that are prime wanderlust-inducing material. It's the stuff that beach vacation packing list dreams are made of (even when our wallets can't make those dreams reality). The brand has been a long-running top seller on Net-A-Porter, and now, the luxury e-comm site is taking its relationship with Zimmermann to the next level, thanks to a special, nostalgia-imbued capsule collection that rolled out this week.



The capsule is comprised of the brand's greatest hits: "The concept was based around 10 years of good times," Net-A-Porter's senior buyer, Maria Williams, told Refinery29. The two companies have churned out a few capsule collections over the past three years, after getting chummy during Sydney Fashion Week in 2012. Past pair-ups have included a spate of board shorts in Zimmermann prints and a range of workout wares timed to the launch of the site's athleisure spinoff, Net-A-Sporter.



But this is the first time Net-A-Porter's ever done a collaboration (with Zimmermann or any label) that celebrates a brand for being a total sales MVP on the site. And it's doing so by digging into the archives, reworking some of best-selling signature styles and details.



"We were inspired by the idea of 10 years of amazing travel, 10 years of great parties, and 10 years of long summers," Nicky Zimmermann said. "It was nice to go back through some past collections and find those little details in an embroidery, or the cut of a swimsuit, or a silhouette that still felt right for now."

