Hey, female moviegoers! Guess what? Apparently, Zac Efron knows exactly what you like (in a film). While promoting his new film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates — a comedy releasing this Friday that co-stars Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, (yup, two women) and Adam DeVine — Efron had some thoughts about the film's potential audience. “It’s certainly not a chick flick," he mused to the Daily Telegraph, "but girls will enjoy it."
Oy. Someone needs to school Efron, so we volunteer as tributes.
Dear Zac: Sometimes, occasionally, every once in a blue moon, women watch movies that are not romantic comedies or, as you so eloquently put it, "chick flicks." Shocking, right? We're sure this revelation is probably turning your world upset down, but as an actor in Hollywood who may occasionally star in something other than a "chick flick," we figured you should know.
If you have more questions, please don't hesitate to let us know.
