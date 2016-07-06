Add this to the long list of reasons why Simone Biles is incredible.
The Houston native, four-time national champion, and favorite for Olympic gold threw out the first pitch at an Astros game over the holiday weekend. But she didn't just throw the ball — because that would be too easy for a super athlete.
No, Simone Biles casually did a front flip while throwing out the first pitch at an MLB game. And she looked flawless while doing it.
You can see the incredible pitch here:
.@Simone_Biles getting fancy with her #Astros first pitch. Love it! #USA pic.twitter.com/bPW43fX5SZ— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) July 4, 2016
Let's see that again in GIF slow-motion:
Olympic athlete @Simone_Biles throws an epic first pitch before the @astros game. Bravo!https://t.co/hBemMldvgM pic.twitter.com/q7jS3x1lle— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 4, 2016
She also received her own Astros jersey:
World's #1 gymnast wearing her #Astros jersey. @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/qgBt9nGbhQ— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 4, 2016
And the entire Biles family was there to support their Olympian:
The world's best gymnast, Spring's @Simone_Biles, with her parents, Ron and Nellie, at Minute Maid Park. #Astros pic.twitter.com/9rVxrEgTz1— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 4, 2016
Biles is set to compete at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, July 8 and 10 in San Jose, CA. Which means there's more incredible flipping in our future.
