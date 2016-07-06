Story from Health Trends

Watch Simone Biles Do A Flip While Throwing First Pitch At A Baseball Game

Ally Hickson
Add this to the long list of reasons why Simone Biles is incredible.

The Houston native, four-time national champion, and favorite for Olympic gold threw out the first pitch at an Astros game over the holiday weekend. But she didn't just throw the ball — because that would be too easy for a super athlete.

No, Simone Biles casually did a front flip while throwing out the first pitch at an MLB game. And she looked flawless while doing it.

You can see the incredible pitch here:

Let's see that again in GIF slow-motion:


She also received her own Astros jersey:

And the entire Biles family was there to support their Olympian:


Biles is set to compete at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, July 8 and 10 in San Jose, CA. Which means there's more incredible flipping in our future.
