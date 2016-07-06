Chelsea Peretti is not happy with the TSA, and for good reason.
When Peretti arrived at Los Angeles International Airport to embark on her honeymoon with husband Jordan Peele, he was told he couldn't get on the flight.
Why? Well, according to Peretti, the TSA said Peele's passport was too worn.
Peretti tweeted, in all-caps, "BIG SHOUT OUT TO THE LAX EMPLOYEE WHO BARRED MY HUSBAND FROM GETTING ON OUR FLIGHT (OUR HONEYMOON) BC HIS PASSPORT PAGE WAS A LITTLE WORN."
But Peretti wasn't quite done sounding off on the TSA for ruining her honeymoon, following up with a few more choice words for the government agency. The actress tweeted that after learning that Peele would not be getting on the flight with her, she "began to shed some tears," but the TSA agent then said, "Believe me, things happen for a reason."
The agent then told her in an "encouraging voice" that there was an "80% chance he'll make it." No surprise, the remark was of little comfort.
BIG SHOUT OUT TO THE LAX EMPLOYEE WHO BARRED MY HUSBAND FROM GETTING ON OUR FLIGHT (OUR HONEYMOON) BC HIS PASSPORT PAGE WAS A LITTLE WORN— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) July 6, 2016
HE ALSO LOOKED AT ME AS I BEGAN TO SHED SOME TEARS & WAS LIKE "BELIEVE ME, THINGS HAPPEN FOR A REASON" SO BEAUTIFUL!!— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) July 6, 2016
HE ALSO WAS LIKE (ENCOURAGING VOICE) "THERES AN 80% CHANCE HE'LL MAKE IT"— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) July 6, 2016
GOOD THAT A DANGEROUS EVIL PERSON WITH A SLIGHTLY WORN PASSPORT WAS STOPPED FROM GOING ON HIS HONTEYMOON! UR DOIN THE LORDS WORK SIR— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) July 6, 2016
As you can see, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress has held on to her sense of humor throughout the ordeal, which has left her alone in London. Considering that she's stuck there thanks to the TSA, she asked her followers, "WANNA GRAB A JACKET POTATO AND TALK #BREXIT FOR 5 HOURS? Or cud talk about jam or something. The TSA...etc."
When one fan obliged, asking why she's in London, Peretti didn't miss a beat: "Investigating Brexit."
She also mused about going to Cardiff, drinking some whiskey, and whether she could possibly become prime minister while she's there, which she admits "WUD BE A VERY DISORIENTING TURN OF EVENTS."
Here's hoping Peretti doesn't have to spend the rest of her honeymoon alone, tweeting about how much she hates the TSA. Though, we'd love to hear what she finds out about Brexit.
WHO'S IN LONDON? WANNA GRAB A JACKET POTATO AND TALK #BREXIT FOR 5 HOURS? Or cud talk about jam or something. The TSA...etc— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) July 6, 2016
THAT WUD BE A VERY DISORIENTING TURN OF EVENTS https://t.co/75VUz7V8RB— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) July 6, 2016
