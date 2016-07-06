As you can see, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress has held on to her sense of humor throughout the ordeal, which has left her alone in London. Considering that she's stuck there thanks to the TSA, she asked her followers, "WANNA GRAB A JACKET POTATO AND TALK #BREXIT FOR 5 HOURS? Or cud talk about jam or something. The TSA...etc."



When one fan obliged, asking why she's in London, Peretti didn't miss a beat: "Investigating Brexit."



She also mused about going to Cardiff, drinking some whiskey, and whether she could possibly become prime minister while she's there, which she admits "WUD BE A VERY DISORIENTING TURN OF EVENTS."



Here's hoping Peretti doesn't have to spend the rest of her honeymoon alone, tweeting about how much she hates the TSA. Though, we'd love to hear what she finds out about Brexit.