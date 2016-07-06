If you had to pick the Game of Thrones cast member most likely to have a secret identity as a doe-eyed singer-songwriter, you would likely choose Kit Harington. The man's face looks like it's about to break out in tears basically at the drop of a hat. Or, you know, the drop of his lover from a Night's Watch arrow.



But you'd be wrong. Iwan Rheon, better known as Ramsay Bolton, is the Ed Sheeran of Westeros. Or would be, if his character hadn't been devoured by vicious dogs. Of course that was his fault, so who can really weep for him.



Just check out some of these performances. Granted they're a bit old, but this is some serious sensitivity on the six-string.



