If you're on the search for a new job, you probably haven't considered this position.
The Suffolk Wildlife Trust is seeking a "hedgehog officer" to make Ipswich, England more hedgehog-friendly, Time reports.
According to the job posting, you can get £24,000 per year for making the local environment more habitable for hedgehogs. This involves creating a street network for hedgehogs to roam around, getting rid of barriers that keep them from gardens, and creating places where they can live.
This is no easy task. It requires an "inspirational individual," the posting reads. It also calls for "experience of ecological surveying, leading and developing community-based conservation activities and engaging effectively with a wide range of people." Accordingly, the application is very involved, asking for your criminal record, educational background, and "employment-related training or qualifications."
What have the rest of us been doing with our lives all this time?
The Suffolk Wildlife Trust is seeking a "hedgehog officer" to make Ipswich, England more hedgehog-friendly, Time reports.
According to the job posting, you can get £24,000 per year for making the local environment more habitable for hedgehogs. This involves creating a street network for hedgehogs to roam around, getting rid of barriers that keep them from gardens, and creating places where they can live.
This is no easy task. It requires an "inspirational individual," the posting reads. It also calls for "experience of ecological surveying, leading and developing community-based conservation activities and engaging effectively with a wide range of people." Accordingly, the application is very involved, asking for your criminal record, educational background, and "employment-related training or qualifications."
What have the rest of us been doing with our lives all this time?
Advertisement