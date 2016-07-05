How Much Does It Cost To Raise A Child In The U.S.?

I wish there were a solution to this problem — a way to provide the quality and affordable day care parents and kids deserve. We read about the state-provided benefits in France and Sweden, and it’s hard not to be jealous. And while I’m intrigued by Clinton’s promise of more affordable options, I’m not sure I believe they will happen — at least not while I’m raising my baby. There are so many factors, both political and financial, that make me doubt the plausibility of a future in which the U.S. offers quality state-run day-care programs. But, to put it simply, most days it doesn’t seem like people in this country — politicians and regular citizens alike — care about the financial challenges that so many families face. It’s every man for himself.



My husband might be right to worry. It’s hard out there for a baby, and even harder for the parents trying to make ends meet.



