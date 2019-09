With the rising costs of child care, it may appear more economical for one parent to temporarily stay home when there's a new baby on the scene. But how much does leaving the workforce really cost? The answer seems simple: Just multiply your salary by the number of years you stay home, right? But, as PBS reports , the price of taking time off goes beyond just lost wages.Yesterday, PBS shared this childcare calculator , created by the Center for American Progress to allow parents to get a better estimate of the hidden costs of staying home. What it shows is that by only estimating based on your annual salary, you're not accounting for a whole host of (expensive) factors, like your potential salary growth during the years you opt out of the workforce and missed 401(k) contributions.For example, if a 28-year-old woman leaves her $50,000 salary to take care of a child for three years, she's not just losing $150,000 — the calculator predicts that she'll also lose an additional $168,000 in potential wage growth over her career and more than $143,329 in retirement and benefits. That’s a total income loss of $461,329.