The women of Fifth Harmony have a simple message on their Twitter account: #Respect. The tweet with the weighty hashtag features a statement from the group addressing allegations that a member of their security team had "attacked" and inappropriately touched a fan. Fifth Harmony firmly dismisses the claim, explaining that four-fifths of the group witnessed the incident in question.



They explained in the statement, "The girl tried to come to Lauren and Dinah's doors and the security we hired were with us speaking to us and making sure we were safe. We saw this girl lie to them about where she was staying and where her actual room was, tell them to 'shut the f--k up and stop talking' and then proceed to try and lunge towards Lauren's room so she could get a note to her. The security guards who ushered her away and made sure she didn't follow through were doing their jobs of protecting us."

