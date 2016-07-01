Orangutan Escapes, Shuts Down Theme Park, Does Not Avenge Harambe

An orangutan who was in no way seeking vengeance for Harambe’s death broke free and shut down Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida before he was darted and captured a few hours later, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The ape, who nobody can prove had a plan to hunt and kill the people responsible for Harambe’s death, shook loose and climbed some trees. Understandably, people were a little freaked out. But not too freaked out to shoot some dope video.
Orangutan got loose at Busch Gardens. This is moments after it happened... half the park has been shut down, people were erratic. #Harembe #NotKilled #CouldveBeenBad #BuschGardens #IWantMyMoneyBack #HappyToBeAlive #ItWasntAggressive #ItFell40Ft #AndItWasEmbarrassed #NoOneKnewWhatToDo one employee thought they were always allowed to wander the park. #FireThatWoman @katieg929 @buschgardens #TangItsAKickInTheGlass
Look at that guy. He’s just hanging out. Just a powerful ape that could instantly murder a human with his bare hands swinging from a tree. Lounging.
Orangutan escapes at Busch gardens Florida pic.twitter.com/GnoxZUru9m— Bryan Clor (@gunners0720) July 1, 2016
The ape was eventually returned to its enclosure where it posed for some photo opportunities.
Here's a picture of me with that orangutan that just escaped. We both doin it live for Harambe pic.twitter.com/n7zGHesskV— Joe (@JoeSisson) July 1, 2016
Poor Harambe. One day your death will be avenged. Just not today.
