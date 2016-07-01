Alexander Skarsgard Rates Lady Gaga’s Kissing

This weekend, Alexander Skarsgard's new film The Legend of Tarzan opens. But when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen wanted the details on another role — as a star of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" music video. Details like, "Did she use tongue?" Skarsgard revealed that she did, and so did he.
Skarsgard also confirms that Lady Gaga is a good kisser, but despite her make-out skills, it felt good to throw her off a balcony (for the video, of course).
Though he admits he wasn't a Gaga fan before the video, he did say that's only because he wasn't familiar with her work. He clarified, "That was her, I think it was her second video, so I didn't really know who she was."
Despite all the Frenching, Skarsgard insists there was no sexual tension between the two of them. He explained what might have cooled things off, pointing out that "her boyfriend was with her."
