In medical school, I was trained to focus on what was physically wrong with a patient. I percussed lungs, pressed on abdomens, and palpated prostates, all the while looking for signs of anything abnormal. In psychiatry residency, I was trained to focus on what was mentally wrong, and then to “fix” — or, in medical parlance, “manage” — those symptoms. I knew which medications to prescribe and when. I knew when to hospitalize a patient and when to send that person home. I did everything I could to learn how to reduce someone’s misery. And after completing my training, I established a successful psychiatry practice in Manhattan, with healing as my mission.



Then, one day, I got a wake-up call. Claire (not her real name), a patient who I thought was making progress, abruptly fired me after six months of treatment. “I hate coming to our weekly sessions,” she told me. “All we ever do is talk about what’s going wrong in my life. It makes me feel worse.” She got up and left.



I was completely taken aback. I had been doing everything by the book. All my training had centered on minimizing symptoms and trying to undo problems. Relationship issues, job stress, depression, and anxiety were among the many problems I considered myself to be an expert at "fixing." But when I looked back at my notes about our sessions, I realized Claire was right. All I ever did was focus on what was going wrong in her life. It never occurred to me to focus on anything else.



After Claire fired me, I began to recognize how important it is not just to dial down misery but to also cultivate mental strength. It became increasingly obvious that developing the skills to successfully navigate one’s way through daily ups and downs is as essential as treating symptoms. Not being depressed is one thing. Feeling strong in the face of stress is quite another.



My research drew me to the flourishing field of positive psychology, which is the scientific study of cultivating happiness. In comparison with traditional psychiatry and psychology, which focus mainly on mental illness and pathology, positive psychology focuses on human strengths and well-being. Of course, I was skeptical when I first read about positive psychology, because it was the opposite of what I had learned in medical school and psychiatry residency. I had been taught to problem-solve — to fix something that was broken in a patient's mind or body. But, as Claire had so brusquely pointed out, something was lacking in my approach. By exclusively focusing on signs of an illness, I had failed to look for the wellness within a patient who was ill. By exclusively focusing on symptoms, I had failed to recognize my patient’s strengths. Martin Seligman, PhD, a leader in the field of positive psychology, describes it best: “Mental health is so much more than the mere absence of mental illness.”



