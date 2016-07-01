Karissa Mitchell, a 9-year-old girl from Stillwater, NY, just got a new superpower that even Princess Elsa would be jealous of.
Mitchell was born without her right hand, which is why she was given a very special gift from a group of physics students at Siena College. The students designed a prosthetic arm, which they then built using the school's 3-D printer. Complete with movable fingers, the hand allowed Mitchell, who just finished third grade, to pick up objects using her right arm for the very first time in her life.
As if that weren't incredible enough, the hand was customized perfectly for this adorable Disney fan. The Frozen-themed hand is icy blue, adorned with snow flakes, and even comes with a removable Olaf light.
“Karissa really identifies with Elsa because she knows what it's like to be different from everyone else,” Maria Mitchell, Karissa's mother, told Siena College in an interview.
According to Siena College's website, printing the hand took 30 hours, which was just a drop in the bucket compared to the arduous six-month design process. The students had help from Enabling the Future, a global volunteer network devoted to providing 3-D-printed prostheses to people around the world.
Siena College recorded Mitchell receiving her new Frozen-themed hand, and her excitement is truly touching. Take a look.
Mitchell was born without her right hand, which is why she was given a very special gift from a group of physics students at Siena College. The students designed a prosthetic arm, which they then built using the school's 3-D printer. Complete with movable fingers, the hand allowed Mitchell, who just finished third grade, to pick up objects using her right arm for the very first time in her life.
As if that weren't incredible enough, the hand was customized perfectly for this adorable Disney fan. The Frozen-themed hand is icy blue, adorned with snow flakes, and even comes with a removable Olaf light.
“Karissa really identifies with Elsa because she knows what it's like to be different from everyone else,” Maria Mitchell, Karissa's mother, told Siena College in an interview.
According to Siena College's website, printing the hand took 30 hours, which was just a drop in the bucket compared to the arduous six-month design process. The students had help from Enabling the Future, a global volunteer network devoted to providing 3-D-printed prostheses to people around the world.
Siena College recorded Mitchell receiving her new Frozen-themed hand, and her excitement is truly touching. Take a look.
Advertisement