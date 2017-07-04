Eat Like Your Favorite Celebrities On July 4th

Celebrities celebrate the Fourth of July, just like us. They wear red, white, and blue; they watch fireworks, and they even get their cookout on. Sure, some of them spend, ahem, a little more money than we can afford. Okay, a lot more money. But that doesn't mean we can't take a few party tips from our favorite celebs this weekend. Especially when it comes to the food.
We culled through Instagram to see what the A-list was cooking and eating last year on Independence Day. That way, this year's BBQ or cookout can feature Taylor Swift's American flag cake or Reese Witherspoon's seriously impressive Southern spread. Ahead, find 10-plus recipe ideas for this weekend, all of which you can easily whip up at home, fame and fortune not required.