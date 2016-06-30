Kim Kardashian Reminds Us She Used To Be A Singer & Um...Watch

Kim Kardashian is known for a lot of things. Apps, TV shows, and we heard she made an amateur video once. But did you know that she was once a singer?
Well, she was. The most famous Kardashian and current Kanye West spouse posted an Instagram picture captioned with the lyrics to her 2011 jam “Jam (Turn It Up).” Here’s the selfie.
Before you think this is a “Party All The Time”-level bad idea, consider that Kim teamed with The-Dream for the track.
The-Dream has written, among other things, “Umbrella,” “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” The man can write.
Then again, Eddie Murphy teamed with Rick James.
The song is below and the music video really shows off how Kim was dressing before Kanye chucked out her entire closet and replaced it with Balmain. Basically, Kris Humphries was probably at this video shoot giving the thumbs-up. It’s about as amazing as you might expect: Extremely.
Maybe she can do a feature for Kanye!
