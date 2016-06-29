Jamie Lynn Spears Has Amazing Ideas For A Zoey 101 Revival

Jamie Lynn Spears was in the same boat that we were about the Zoey 101 ending.
She’s said in the past that she just sort of assumed that Zoey and Chase would end up together. Then this clip sent in the present day made us realize that their school-days romance might still have a chance, if a slim one. Jamie Lynn eventually got her happily ever after, but did Zoey?
The new hot thing is for shows to revive themselves. Typically on Netflix, and typically with the entire cast. It worked for Arrested Development, Full House (kinda), and Gilmore Girls. So why not Zoey 101?
Spears says that she hasn’t been approached to do a revival, but she has some elements of it in mind.
“I would assume that Zoey would be doing some type of perfect job, and maybe [Chase] would be like the dad at home with the kids,” she tells People. “I would think that would be kind of because he seems like he still would be a kid.”
She says that a reunion would have to come first. And we say why not? Of all the popular school shows, this one has some drama built into its ending. There’s a cliffhanger! And more cliffhangers, even built into the scene designed to resolve the cliffhanger. Let’s get everyone back together.
Netflix, get on this.
