Having a hard time missing my Mom today. She was the happiest most positive person I've ever known and she was taken from me and my family way too soon. For everyone out there with a loved one fighting cancer, I want to encourage you to seek alternative healing methods other than #chemo. Watching my mother go through #breastcancer and then #livercancer while being treated with #chemotherapy was the worst thing a person or a family could ever have to endure. Please people, look into a change of diet, a change of lifestyle, and natural healing methods such as cannabis oil. Give your loved ones a fighting chance. @susangkomen @breastcancer_awareness @breastcancernow @fxckcancer @cancersuckscom @cancersucks_spread_awareness

