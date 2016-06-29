Having a hard time missing my Mom today. She was the happiest most positive person I've ever known and she was taken from me and my family way too soon. For everyone out there with a loved one fighting cancer, I want to encourage you to seek alternative healing methods other than #chemo. Watching my mother go through #breastcancer and then #livercancer while being treated with #chemotherapy was the worst thing a person or a family could ever have to endure. Please people, look into a change of diet, a change of lifestyle, and natural healing methods such as cannabis oil. Give your loved ones a fighting chance. @susangkomen @breastcancer_awareness @breastcancernow @fxckcancer @cancersuckscom @cancersucks_spread_awareness
We've seen plenty of Chad Johnson's bad side on this season of The Bachelorette. He's violent, short-tempered, a sore loser, and not exactly honest. It's easy enough to dismiss the recently dismissed suitor as one-dimensional "Bad Chad," right? Right — until you see his Instagram post from yesterday, that is.
"Having a hard time missing my Mom today," the 28-year-old from Tulsa, OK, wrote of his mother, who passed away from breast cancer. "She was the happiest most positive person I've ever known and she was taken from me and my family way too soon."
As Us Weekly points out, this isn't the first time we've learned of Johnson's mother. On the show, he told Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher that he hadn't been in a serious relationship in a while, because he had been taking care of his dying mother. The cynical viewer could dismiss that as a manipulative, made-for-reality-TV sob story, but now that he's not vying for Fletcher's love anymore, this seems a little more genuine. It's certainly making him look like he has a heart after all, despite the fact that the following post is yet another shirtless photo of himself.
As for the part of this latest Instagram post that urges people to seek out alternatives to chemotherapy, maybe real-estate agents-turned-TV villains are not where you should get cancer-treatment advice.
