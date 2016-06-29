Following a drama-free celebration at Dave & Buster's for Khloé Kardashian's birthday, it seems that Blac Chyna's father, Eric Holland, is finally ready to weigh in on his daughter's new family.
The 49-year-old, who is admittedly a private guy, told the Daily Mail that Chyna has his blessing regarding her new life in Calabasas.
Holland told the paper he has met Rob Kardashian, and that he seems "like a nice man."
He also cleared up the rumor that Chyna is only interested in joining the Kardashian family to be famous. He says it's not true, and that he isn't really too surprised that she's marrying someone like Rob.
"She was always a little different you know," he told the outlet. "I always knew that she was gonna end up somewhere. She liked change she never liked to stay the same. She was always doing something different and wanted to achieve things — she was this way since she was 13 or 14 years old."
Chyna herself comes from a large family, as Holland revealed, with two half brothers and nine half sisters. The experience should definitely play to her advantage when she has to deal with Kardashian family gatherings in the years to come.
"She's still in touch with all her family," he said of her relatives back in Maryland and Virginia, "She's never forgotten her roots."
