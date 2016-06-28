Story from Pop Culture

Chloë Grace Moretz Is Done With Twitter Trolls

Hunter Harris
Nearly four months after Twitter users accused the actress of slut-shaming Kim Kardashian for posting a naked selfie, Chloë Grace Moretz said she's done with trolls on the online platform. The 19-year-old pressed other users to behave with empathy instead of posting hateful, belligerent comments.

"I've spent my whole life in front of cameras growing up with miscellaneous people judging and critiquing every little thing about myself," she wrote. "And it's time we all stop hiding behind keyboards pretending we know even the smallest thing about the people we judge."

Moretz tweeted her frustration with online trolls who share vitriolic messages.
Moretz is no stranger to online clap backs. This time, however, Moretz seemed to be addressing a different sort of troll than those who criticized her comments about Kardashian in the spring. Hateful, tactless comments were the focus of Moretz's messages, and she offered words to humanize victims of this online behavior.

Moretz ended her string of messages with a playful wink to keep things in perspective. "That's all — have a nice taco Tuesday guys," she wrote.
