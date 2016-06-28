With Slideshows, You Can Basically Share Snapchat Stories On Facebook

You don't have to wait until the end-of-year flashback videos to share slideshows on Facebook.



Facebook just added a slideshow feature to its mobile app, and it will allow you to share slideshows of five or more photos with your friends and followers. The feature was previously available in Facebook's "Moments" app, but now it's being added to the main Facebook app.



There are two main ways you can build and share slideshows. If you've taken more than five photos or videos within 24 hours, Facebook will suggest a premade slideshow at the top of your news feed, which you can customize to your liking and then post. The second way to create a slideshow is to click on someone else's slideshow in your news feed and choose the "try it" option. Then you can upload your own images and videos.



There are 10 themes you can choose from to customize your slideshow (including "Nostalgic," "Epic," and "Thankful"), and, of course, you can edit the titles and music to match, too.



Slideshows aren't anything new, but this should be a nice, fun way to share photos and memories with your friends — kind of like a Snapchat story, but more permanent. This slideshow feature will be rolling out on Facebook's iOS app this week.

