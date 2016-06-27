On the Game of Thrones season 6 finale (spoilers to follow, obviously), Cersei Lannister killed hundreds of characters in one of the show's biggest bloodbaths yet. And Lena Headey, the actress who plays her, had a blast filming it.
"I was grinning," she told Entertainment Weekly of the first time she read the script. "It’s so filthy. It’s so great... I don’t think people will be able to help going, 'Yes!' But it’s so depraved, it’s brilliant."
Apparently, it could've been more depraved, though. "The scene was meant to be worse, but they couldn’t do it. This is like the tame version," she said.
If that was the tame version, we'd be frightened to see the one they set out to do originally.
After all that, though, Headey still doesn't predict Cersei will keep the throne for long. "It’s a moment of punctuation in the madness," she said of her reign, speculating that Daenerys might be next. Season 7 really cannot come soon enough.
