Everyone Is Obsessed With These Jell-O Shots

It's finally here, our favorite season of the year: summer. It's a time to break from our busy work lives and gather together for cookouts with friends and family. Preferably somewhere with a pool. We sunbathe, we play lawn games, we laugh, we grill, we eat, and, of course, we drink.
Now, I will be the first to admit that shots are certainly not my beverage of choice. But, something about summer just brings out an air of carefree jubilance — and what is more carefree and jubilant than jello shots? So please the crowd this year in a sort of unexpected way — with a tray of homemade Jell-O shots. They're a surefire way to liven up any big summer cookout with a little bit of novelty and pizazz.
We've rounded up 15 of the top Jell-O shot recipes on Pinterest. Some are classy (if you want to keep things on the tamer side) while others are "classic" (a nod to your collegiate years, when the parties were packed and the Jell-O shots plentiful).
These patriotic Jell-O shots use halved strawberries for an edible casing.
With tequila and lime fused together, all you'll need is salt shaker.
Try these Moscow Mule cubes for a classy twist.
Now here are some classic college-style shots we can really get behind — with a cherry on top!
These lovely lemon slices filled with spiked pink lemonade jello are divine.
Hollowed out strawberries create the perfect edible shot glass for jello margaritas.
Watermelon mojito Jell-O shots are sure to surprise (and delight) at your next cookout.
Remember Bomb Popsicles (i.e. red, white, and blue rocket pops)? These are the grown-up version.
Get fancy with strawberries and Champagne in Jell-O shot form.
Give your Jell-O shots a sophisticated twist with these cosmo cubes.
Not all Jell-O shots are created equal — check out this beer version for a refreshing game-changer.
If peaches are the fruit of summer, then these Jell-O shots must be the shots of summer.
We'll be taking a cue from these "drunken" gummy bears this weekend — wink, wink.
These zesty and refreshing Arnold Palmer Jell-O cups are spiked with vodka.
