Does Your Fave Have The Range? The New Meme You Need To Know

Molly Horan
The next great meme is here, and it's going to make articulating your thoughts on the song of summer, whatever that might be, so much easier. Because as catchy as any tune blasted from July Fourth to Labor Day may be, it's entirely possible it will be sung by someone who is perfectly nice, but doesn't have the range.
"She doesn't have the range" is a meme with a two-part origin story.
As BuzzFeed notes, the clip that inspired the meme comes from a U.K. sketch comedy show, Rock Profile, which ran from 1999-2001. The clip features an actor parodying Shirley Bassey, who notes whenever a singer, including herself, is mentioned, that "She doesn't have the range."
The line reached meme status when Twitter user @KingBeyonceStan began tweeting about pop stars whom she feels don't have the range.


The list of stars who fall into this camp is vast and varied, from Britney Spears to Justin Bieber.


Two divas who definitely do have the range? Beyoncé and Mariah Carey.


When using the meme, get creative. So many things in your life might not have the range. Your interest in your friend's vacation pics on Instagram! Or your arm when you're trying to get the cereal on the high shelf. But Bey? She will always have the range.
