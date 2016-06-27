Does Your Fave Have The Range? The New Meme You Need To Know

The next great meme is here, and it's going to make articulating your thoughts on the song of summer, whatever that might be, so much easier. Because as catchy as any tune blasted from July Fourth to Labor Day may be, it's entirely possible it will be sung by someone who is perfectly nice, but doesn't have the range.
"She doesn't have the range" is a meme with a two-part origin story.
As BuzzFeed notes, the clip that inspired the meme comes from a U.K. sketch comedy show, Rock Profile, which ran from 1999-2001. The clip features an actor parodying Shirley Bassey, who notes whenever a singer, including herself, is mentioned, that "She doesn't have the range."
Moving fwd. "She doesn't have the range" will be my response to everything. pic.twitter.com/Ozo72Em0cf— Red (@RedOnSlacker) June 22, 2016
The line reached meme status when Twitter user @KingBeyonceStan began tweeting about pop stars whom she feels don't have the range.
The list of stars who fall into this camp is vast and varied, from Britney Spears to Justin Bieber.
Britney Spears— vodka lemonade (@KingBeyonceStan) June 21, 2016
-lipsyncing since the first Bush adm.
-she doesn't have the range (vocally and of motion in the knee) pic.twitter.com/dRrYCK2CaW
Two divas who definitely do have the range? Beyoncé and Mariah Carey.
Beyoncé:— vodka lemonade (@KingBeyonceStan) June 21, 2016
-Beyoncé of America
-Daughter of Tina
-Mother of Blue
-Queen of Beys
-She has the range pic.twitter.com/SBVtbuUK0x
Mariah Carey:— vodka lemonade (@KingBeyonceStan) June 21, 2016
-Queen of
•range
•runs
•shade
•not knowing JLo
-she has the range pic.twitter.com/937yk6OMb1
When using the meme, get creative. So many things in your life might not have the range. Your interest in your friend's vacation pics on Instagram! Or your arm when you're trying to get the cereal on the high shelf. But Bey? She will always have the range.
