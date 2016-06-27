10 Quotes That Break Down The SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

It’s a historic moment for supporters of women’s reproductive rights.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court threw out the tough clinic regulations at the center of Texas' HB2, one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws.
The case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, is considered one of the most important abortion rights cases in over 20 years.
So, what does this all mean to stakeholders on both sides of the fight?
We compiled a list of quotes that break down the ruling and why it matters. Check them out:
"It is beyond rational belief that HB2 could genuinely protect the health of women," Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in her concurrence.
"On behalf of women: woo-hoo!" abortion provider Dr. Willie Parker said in a press conference. He told Refinery29 after the decision, "The fight is not over. This is one of many battles, but today women win."
"The decision erodes states’ lawmaking authority to safeguard the health and safety of women, and subjects more innocent life to being lost. Texas' goal is to protect innocent life, while ensuring the highest health and safety standards for women," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who supports the law, wrote in a statement.
"This fight isn't over: The next president has to protect women's health. Women won't be 'punished' for exercising their basic rights," presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter. She added in another tweet, "SCOTUS's decision is a victory for women in Texas and across America. Safe abortion should be a right—not just on paper, but in reality."
"[The] surgical-center requirement, like the admitting-privileges requirement, provides few, if any, health benefits for women, poses a substantial obstacle to women seeking abortions, and constitutes an 'undue burden' on their constitutional right to do so," Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote in the ruling's majority opinion.
"This Supreme Court decision serves as a blaring wake-up call to the 'mainstream' pro-life movement that dinking and dithering over regulating the killing can never serve as a replacement for the fundamental battle that is not being fought — the battle for the recognition that every innocent preborn human being is a unique person from the moment of his biological beginning,” American Life League president, Judie Brow, a supporter of the law, wrote in a statement.
"It was important for us to be out here today because we’re representing women, and women lost today. Women deserve better than abortion. And that’s why we’re standing up here, for all the women," Reagan Nielsen Barklage, the Students for Life's Midwest regional coordinator, told Refinery29.
"I'm disappointed in the Court’s decision. But our fight to protect women’s health & promote life will not stop here," the House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted.
"[The decision] means that no longer can any ideology be put before medical science,” Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told Refinery29 after the decision.
"We stopped the sham!” the crowd outside of the Supreme Court chanted.
