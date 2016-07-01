The Best Moments From Shark Week So Far

'Allo, mates! Reporting to you live are Refinery29's resident Shark Week freaks, Arianna and Carolyn. We're here to recap the scariest, coolest, and nerdiest moments from Discovery's annual celebration — which, by the grace of the underwater gods, arrived a week early this year. Merry Christmas to us!



Yes, that's right. You're not alone. We, too, spend seven nights out of the year cuddled up with our PJs and ice cream for a deep dive (pun intended) into the world of sharks. And if we're feeling really crazy, we leave the lights off.



Why is a week of shark programming so darn intriguing, you ask? Is it because the idea of sharks is so scary that when they're on a small screen, they feel less intimidating? Is it because each episode overflows with intriguing facts you can recite by the coffeemaker at work every morning? Or is it just because the soothing voices and deep-sea imagery have the power to put you in a trancelike state? (You are getting sleeeeeepy...)



Whatever the reason, we can all agree that Shark Week is worth celebrating. So we are pleased to present the best moments of the week, which we'll be updating regularly. Warning: There may be some eerie, spine-chilling moments, but sadly, there will be no Blake Lively.



Cue the Jaws music.

