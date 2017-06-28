We could wax poetic about Trader Joe's all day. We love the low prices and the mix of practical and trend-driven food. (This is the supermarket that brought us cookie butter and sriracha hummus, after all.) But, above all else, we love that there are always new seasonal products popping up on the store's shelves. Plus, there are enough staple snacks and frozen bites that we can continue switching things up as the weather changes.
Ahead, find some of our favorite summer buys from TJ's. They'll keep you cool and refreshed without making your wallet break a sweat, either. Now we just have to figure out how to get all the frozen treats home before they melt.