You Can Really See NYC By Staying In This Unique Airbnb

New York City is an expensive city to visit. However, one Airbnb host is trying to cut the cost for the Big Apple's visitors in a creative way.
The host is offering a $39-per-night deal that lets Airbnb users camp in the backseat of a swanky taxi van. The cheap price comes with an awesome location, too. You'll get to sleep in Long Island City, Queens — a chic neighborhood — and not run up the meter.
You'll also get plush living quarters, even though there isn't a lot of space. It comes complete with a "comfortable bed, soft pillows, sheets, and a portable wireless air conditioner," according to the Airbnb listing.
For those who are wary of spending the night in a cab, visitors who've already tried it out are leaving awesome reviews about this unique experience.
Jolana, an Airbnb user, used the taxi this month. She said the host, Jonathan, is great and even left them a personal note.
"Great experience!!" she wrote. "We had a great stay in the unique NYC cab! Definitely [would] do it again. Plus you have the view of the skyline. Jonathan was a great host — he left a personal note with tips and instructions! Thank you!"
