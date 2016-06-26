Blac Chyna just got a big Sin City welcome, courtesy of Mariah Carey!
The diva brought Chyna onstage for a lap dance for a performance of "Touch My Body" during a #1 to Infinity performance in Las Vegas on Saturday night — and she loved it!
Carey brought the mom-to-be onstage as a guest for a little lap dance on a round prop bed. Chyna, with a long, hot-pink wig and a noticeable baby bump, sat on the bed blindfolded as a male dancer performed a striptease and Carey teased her with a hot-pink feather.
“You’re so awesome, they don’t know what to do!” Mariah Carey shouted into her mic at one point. All the while, a blindfolded Blac Chyna giggled.
“It was truly a honor to grace the stage with Mariah tonight,” Chyna later captioned an Instagram video of the moment. “The show was amazing & she was gorgeous!"
Blac Chyna isn't the first celebrity to get special attention from Carey during her Vegas residency. Last week, Carey serenaded John Legend while his wife Chrissy Teigen loved every minute of it.
Like any true lamb, Chyna shared several photos and videos from the concert on Instagram and Snapchat. You can see the full lap dance in the video, below.
