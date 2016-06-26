Justin Bieber is full of surprises, many of which he loves to share on Instagram. This week's revelation: He is a Bachelorette fan. Yep, while he's trekking across the country on his Purpose tour, he finds the time to watch all those dudes fight for JoJo's heart, and, well, just fight.
The evidence of his fandom is this hilarious commentary:
The evidence of his fandom is this hilarious commentary:
We won't judge, but that sentence could use a few more commas, JB. Without them, it looks like Bieber enjoys a nice tall glass of Chad milk after a long day. Also, we really hope the only thing he agrees with Evil Chad about is milk's tastiness. Bieber just got back in our good graces and we do not need him to stick his foot in it defending potentially violent reality-TV jerks.
The highlight of this tiny clip is Bieber's laugh at the end. It shows potential: If this music thing doesn't work out for him, he could have a future in super-short TV commentary.
Advertisement