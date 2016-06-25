Ali Fedotowsky is canceling her wedding. But before you get too upset, know it's for a very good reason.
In an interview with The Knot, the former Bachelorette announced that she had originally planned her wedding in Mexico, but because of the Zika virus, she's chosen to cancel it.
“We were super excited," Fedotowsky said. "We found the most amazing location and villa that would allow our entire family to stay with us. Then, all the news broke about the Zika virus and we had to cancel.”
Though Fedotowsky, who is pregnant with her first child with Kevin Manno, wouldn't be pregnant when she got married, she didn't think it was "fair" to ask her guests to risk getting sick.
"Most of our friends are in ‘baby mode,’" she said, "and that just wasn’t a fair ask.”
This is actually the second time Fedotowsky and her fiancé have cancelled their wedding. They originally planned a California wedding in January 2016, but changed their minds after they realized they were pregnant.
“Could we have kept the date? Sure," Fedotowsky said. "But I like to celebrate and celebrate with Champagne!”
Right now, Fedotowsky admits she's not sure when or where the couple will get married, but she wants to keep it sweet, simple, and booze-filled.
"I just want to show up and marry my best friend,” Fedotowsky says. “[I was also told] to make sure the food and music is good. Oh, and to have an open bar!”
The reality-TV star also knows it won't be televised.
“It seems too stressful to me," she said. "Kevin and I have both done enough live television to know that so many things can go wrong!”
