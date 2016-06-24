Few writers can successfully tackle the daunting task of capturing what it's like to be a teenager. You know, that awkward phase when you were not a girl, but not yet a woman (Britney Spears — you did it best, girl).
But Curtis Sittenfeld’s debut novel, Prep, also does a wonderful job.
Now, 11 years after its release in 2005, the popular book is to coming to HBO as a comedy series, as Deadline reports.
Prep tells the story of Lee Fiora, a Midwestern girl who moves across the country to attend a fictional boarding school, the Ault School, in Massachusetts.
There, she learns about relationships (both platonic and romantic) and discrimination (both gender and racial) and herself.
The series will be developed by Colleen McGuinness, a former writer and producer for 30 Rock, and Carolyn Strauss, an executive producer for Game of Thrones.
So, the show will have a prep school setting and roots in 30 Rock comedy and Game of Thrones drama? Oh, and all the major players are women? Hell, yes.
Where was this show when I was 15? Lee may be no Blair Waldorf, but then again, mean girls are so 2014.
