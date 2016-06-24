You Can Now Get Married Underwater & It Looks AMAZING

If you're looking for a unique way to take your vows, we might have found just the thing: an underwater wedding. That's right, now you and your boo can say "I do" 40 feet under the sea.
The Hotel Metropole in Monte-Carlo recently launched an underwater wedding package, and it's unlike anything we've ever seen. The dive is directed by world-famous free-diving champion Pierre Frolla. Couples are given festive diving gear fit for their nuptials: You can suit up in a black wetsuit complete with a top hat, bowtie, and tailcoat; or stun in a white neoprene wetsuit with a voile skirt, pink scuba tank, and veil. (And, for the record, the hotel told us it welcomes couples of all sexual orientations to participate.)
The package includes an officiant of your choice and up to 22 guests, not including the couple. Interestingly, the event is far less expensive than you might expect, starting at $4,500 and going up to $7,300. The price includes transportation by boat to and from the dive site, videography, music, and a reception with Champagne and French pastries. Sounds like quite the shindig.
Maybe after getting hitched, you can honeymoon in an underwater hotel. You know, just to keep with the theme.
