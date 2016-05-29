Spectacular Underwater Hotels To Visit NOW

Why just swim in the sea when you can sleep in the sea? And, while you're at it, you can get a massage underwater, dine like a king underwater, and do, um, other things underwater. All while appreciating the blueness of the ocean, the dancing schools of fish, and the electrifying coral reefs.
Luckily, we live in the 21st century, and there are a small handful of real-life hotels that make it possible for guests to do all that and more. From partially submerged luxury suites to actual submarine stays, read on for the scoop on incredible underwater hotels where you can spend a night sleeping with the fishes, literally.
Luckily, we live in the 21st century, and there are a small handful of real-life hotels that make it possible for guests to do all that and more. From partially submerged luxury suites to actual submarine stays, read on for the scoop on incredible underwater hotels where you can spend a night sleeping with the fishes, literally.