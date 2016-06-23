The ladies of Fifth Harmony dropped their new music video on Thursday, and it's a lot. The track "All in My Head (Flex)" from the band's 7/27 album features rapper Fetty Wap. But he's not the reason that this video is the most overtly sexy material we've seen from these women yet.



The story line: Everyone wants to "flex" for each other. (You figure it out.) Camila, Ally, Normani, Lauren, and Dinah are basically having a dance party on the beach. They're sporting gorgeous bathing suits and strutting around in the sand. While the women show off their movies in the surf and on the rocks, Fetty's just chillin'. Oh, and then there's the gaggle of sculpted male models...because what's a beach party without a few shirtless men for scenery?



We can only hope we get to go to a party half as hot as this one this summer. Check out the racy new video, below.



