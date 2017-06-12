What Pride Means To Me After Orlando

Being proud of who you are doesn’t just happen. At least, it didn’t for me. Though I came out as gay to my friends at 16, it look me eight more years to tell my family. During that time, I was the only out kid at my small, Midwestern high school, and then one among many at a very liberal college, most of whom seemed much more comfortable in their skin than I did. Over those years, some people in my life became incredible allies; others were cruel. Eventually, I stopped wishing I were someone else and accepted who I was, but I didn’t know what it meant to be proud until I experienced my first Pride parade.