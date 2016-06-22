Game of Thrones' sixth season has been a little short on romance. Other than Jorah's pledge of devotion to Daenerys and Jaime and Cersei's continued "thing," love has not been a conspicuous presence in Westeros. There has been, however, plenty of sexual tension, first in the lovestruck looks Tormund gives Brienne, and in last week's episode, the obvious flirtation between Daenerys and Yara. A flirtation that has now been confirmed by Khaleesi herself.
In a behind-the-scenes video, Emilia Clarke (a.k.a. Daenerys) talked about her thoughts on the moment between the two powerful women. She explained, "There's mild flirtation, which is exciting, to say the least. I mean, get rid of Daario, bring on the ladies. Why not?"
While you may be rooting for this particular budding romance, remember: Game of Thrones doesn't let both halves of a happy couple live for long. It might be better for their health for Yara and Daenerys to remain platonic allies.
Advertisement