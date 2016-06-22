Rihanna got so emotional, baby, at her show in Dublin last night. But why?
The singer was visibly moved to tears while performing "Love the Way You Lie" at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. Naturally, her fans panicked. Well, some panicked. Others made memes.
Our sis is crying on stage. Those better be happy tears because we all know it's "protect Rihanna at all costs" pic.twitter.com/8qTfnZJ60t— Ebba (@illestbaba) June 21, 2016
She broke my heart when she cried @rihanna #Dublin #ANTIWorldTour pic.twitter.com/KIbMA78gPs— Oğuzhan Şen (@ogzhnsen) June 22, 2016
How Rihanna looks when she cries vs how I look when I cry pic.twitter.com/sVqyOQnzre— Clean, but opulent (@LadyOnTheMuna) June 22, 2016
But maybe they were just happy tears? From the sound of it, Rihanna was simply overwhelmed by her supportive fans.
"I only have ever in my life heard an audience of people scream so loud that they sound like one voice and that only happens in Ireland, in Dublin," the "Work" singer told the audience, according to RTÉ. "Thank you so much."
We get it, girl. Listening to RiRi makes us emotional, too.
