Though Ellen DeGeneres got to play the same character in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, the actor who originated the role of Nemo was replaced, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Since the first movie in the series came out back in 2003, Alexander Gould no longer had the right voice. Instead, Nemo was played by 12-year-old Hayden Rolence.
Rolence has been acting since he was four, according to ChicagoNow, has appeared in several short films.
But that doesn't mean Gould doesn't show up in the new movie. He still makes an appearance as (POSSIBLE SPOILER ALERT) Carl, a human who drives Dory and the gang from the Marine Life Institute. (DEFINITE SPOILER ALERT) Hank the octopus hijacks the truck to redirect the fish during the film's climax.
Since his appearance on Finding Nemo, Gould has accrued credits in more animated films like Bambi II and Curious George, according to his IMDB. He's also been on a number of TV shows, including Weeds and Pushing Daisies.
For now, at least, it looks like he has transitioned to playing humans.
