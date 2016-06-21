If you caught Game of Thrones Sunday night, you may have noticed something strange: Jon Snow went into battle without his trusty direwolf, Ghost.
Aside from his absence during the epic Battle of the Bastards, Ghost hasn't even been on the show since episode 2 of this season.
Buzzfeed presented a few different theories in the form of a quiz, including that Ghost stayed at camp to protect Melisandre and Lyanna and that he hung back at Castle Black. The most popular answer? "I don’t even care as long as he’s alive."
To that end, maybe we should be thankful he wasn't in the battle. "A big battle like that is no place for a direwolf," Liam Cunningham, who plays the "Onion Knight," told Business Insider. "They're not gonna last very long — I mean look at what happened to Wun Wun, the last of the giants." (In case you missed it, what happened was that he died.)
So, Ghost may have been missing from Game of Thrones this week, but at least it doesn't look like he's gone forever.
