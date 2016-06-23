This season on The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher has to decide which guy will win her heart. But before she had her pick of bachelors, she was rejected by the Bachelor. Over the course of 20 seasons, some Bachelors have found true love, some have found brief marriages, and others had even briefer engagements.



For the last 11 seasons of The Bachelorette, the ladies have picked their own winners and formed long-lasting (or very short, depending) relationships. But do you remember who rode off into the season-finale sunset with each leading man and woman? Who they believed they could spend their life — or at least the space of time between the finale's wrap and air date — with? Currently, these couples could be dissolved, divorced, or in happy relationships with other people. But in the moment when the final credits rolled, fans truly believed they could be together forever. Test your superfan knowledge and try to pair these men and women with the winners from their respective seasons.

