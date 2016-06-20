Don't Tell Paris Jackson How To Honor Her Dad

Losing a parent is difficult for anyone. But it can prove to be especially thorny when that parent was one of the world's biggest stars. Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael, faced some internet harassment Sunday, as people pressured her to publicly post about her dad for Father's Day. Jackson spoke out on twitter to silence the trolls, writing, "if you try to harass someone into posting online about a holiday (fathers day), ask yourself if it's any of your business. "
Michael Jackson passed away from an accidental drug overdose at age 50 in 2009, when his daughter was only 11 years old. The singer also has two sons, Blanket and Prince, who are 14 and 19 respectively.
Paris has her own way of remembering the King of Pop. The 18-year-old shared photos of the tattoos she got in his honor earlier this spring. One features the album artwork for his 1991 album Dangerous, while another features the phrase "Queen of my heart" in the late singer's handwriting. How Paris chooses to commemorate her father is a deeply personal decision, one that everyone ought to respect regardless of his place in music history.
